BRIGHTON, Mass. — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 14-year-old girl from Brighton.

Sariah Riley-Pimentel last seen in Norwood, Friday evening, November 22, Boston police say.

She is described as around a Native Hawaiian girl, 4′11″ tall, thin, with long, straight black hair and brown eyes. She numerous scars on both her arms and a nose piercing on the left side of her nose. It is unknown at this time what she was wearing when she was last scene.

Have you seen her? Boston police looking for missing 14-year-old girl (Boston Police Department)

Have you seen her? Boston police looking for missing 14-year-old girl (Boston Police Department)

Sariah does suffer from mental health challenges and has ran away in the past. Boston police say that she may be in Revere, Massachusetts.

If you have any information about Sariah’s whereabouts, please contact 911 or Detectives at 617-343-4256, or anonymously contact the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or text the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group