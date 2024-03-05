Harvard University: Nearly 4,900 pages of documents provided for federal probe into antisemitism

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — A Harvard University spokesman said the school has provided nearly 4,900 pages in documents to lawmakers after Congress last month subpoenaed top Harvard officials for a federal probe into antisemitism at the university.

In a statement Tuesday, Harvard spokesman Jason Newton said the university is working to combat antisemitism on its campus, and that university officials have provided thousands of pages of requested documents to the House Education and Workforce Committee.

Committee officials last month alleged that Harvard has failed “to produce 11 key areas of documentation that are intended to uncover what actions Harvard is undertaking or has undertaken to ensure Harvard Jewish students feel safe and welcome on campus.”

On Tuesday, Newton said, “Harvard continues to respond, in good faith, to the House Education and Workforce Committee’s inquiry into efforts to combat antisemitism.”

With an additional submission this week, “Harvard has provided nearly 4,900 pages of information in 11 submissions since January, including non-public information and internal communications, along with public information, the Committee requested Harvard to compile,” Newton said.

Newton pointed to a four-page document submitted by Harvard officials to the House Education and Workforce Committee on Monday, among other documents. It outlines steps the university has taken to combat antisemitism on campus.

“Harvard continues to take action as a community to address and combat antisemitism through efforts in these five key areas,” the document states.

According to the university, the five areas are student safety and support, updating and clarifying policies, providing multiple avenues for reporting and disciplinary processes to address violations of policy, including harassment and threats; “prioritizing respectful dialogue and civil discourse,” and “listening to and learning with our Jewish community.”

“The safety and wellbeing of our students is our highest priority,” the document states. “Harvard has taken steps over the last several months to strengthen security on campus, deter and denounce any potential acts that threaten the safety of individual students, and connect students with the support they need.”

The university has increased campus security “in important and potentially vulnerable University spaces, including student residences,” the document states. Harvard also has periodically restricted access to Harvard Yard to limit outside disruptions to its campus.

Harvard University emblem

Campus police have also increased patrols at locations and events where members of Harvard’s Jewish community gather, the university document states.

In addition, “Harvard engaged with senior leadership of Sidechat following reports of a disturbing rise in antisemitic posts on the anonymous digital platform,” the document states. “As a result of this engagement, Sidechat has limited access to the Harvard space on the platform to Harvard College students only, and Harvard was assured that Sidechat’s content moderation guidelines are being strictly enforced.”

The university also said, in response to student feedback, it has “secured additional trauma-informed counseling resources through Harvard Counseling and Mental Health Services and has prioritized awareness of and access to all of the University’s mental health and counseling resources.”

The school also said it has organized community support sessions led by the counseling team and Harvard’s chaplains, which comprise more than 30 faith leaders representing Judaism and several other religions.

“Harvard denounced antisemitism on our campus and have made clear that the University will continue to take actions to combat antisemitism in any form,” Newton said. “This includes ongoing efforts to engage with and learn from students, faculty and staff to identify the causes of antisemitic behaviors and address them when they occur on our campus.”

“Harvard is focused on safety and ensuring a sense of belonging for our Jewish students – so that every member of our community is protected, embraced and valued, and can thrive at Harvard,” Newton said.

FILE - Harvard University President Claudine Gay speaks during a hearing of the House Committee on Education on Capitol Hill, Dec. 5, 2023, in Washington. Gay resigned Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024, amid plagiarism accusations and criticism over testimony at a congressional hearing where she was unable to say unequivocally that calls on campus for the genocide of Jews would violate the school’s conduct policy. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File) (Mark Schiefelbein/AP)

In January, embattled Harvard President Claudine Gay resigned from her position as leader of the Ivy League school following weeks of campus turmoil that included plagiarism accusations and backlash over antisemitism testimony.

In October, amid mounting pressure from alumni and others, Gay condemned “the terrorist atrocities perpetrated by Hamas” in Israel, days after student organizations at the school signed a controversial joint statement holding Israelis responsible for all recent violence in that country.

In a statement at the time, Gay distanced herself and university leadership from the students’ statement which drew harsh criticism from congressional leaders and others, including Congressmen Seth Moulton and Jake Auchincloss, who are both Harvard alumni.

Three dozen student organizations at Harvard signed a joint statement holding “the Israeli regime entirely responsible for all unfolding violence.”

Tensions escalated on Harvard’s campus, and on other campuses nationwide, after more than 1,550 people were killed dead and thousands more were wounded after Hamas launched surprise attacks in Israel on Oct. 7, 2023.

Last month, the Department of Education launched a discrimination investigation into a complaint that the school failed to protect Muslim and Palestinian students.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group