Happening this weekend: Two Irish Festivals in Mass., Maple Sugarin’ event

BOSTON — The weekend is here! If you’re looking for something to do, we have a few suggestions for you.

Irish eyes are smiling on this second weekend of March.

The Cape Cod Irish Festival at Irish village in Hyannis kicks off Friday through Sunday. There will be live entertainment.

And make sure you don’t miss the Cape Cod St. Patrick’s parade on Saturday, March 8 in Yarmouth. The parade steps off at 11 a.m. at the intersection of Route 28 and Long Road. Check the parade route so you can map out your viewing spot.

If the Cape is too far, you can also celebrate at the 41st Annual Irish Festival in Worcester on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. This festival happens at the St. Spyridon Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 102 Russell St., Worcester. It will feature live music, dancing, pipes and drums brigades, and food and drink.

Also Saturday is a special event for maple lovers.

It’s still maple sugaring season. If you want to get a look at the process, you can do that at Breakheart Reservation visitor center in Saugus on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Activities include tapping a tree and sampling real maple syrup.

Wherever you do this weekend, have fun!

