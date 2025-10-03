Happening this weekend in Massachusetts: Topsfield Fair, monster trucks, food & music festival

Looking for something fun to do this weekend? Here are three standout events happening around the Bay State:

🎡 Topsfield Fair

📍 Topsfield Fairgrounds🗓️ Now through October 13

Celebrate fall at one of Massachusetts’ most beloved traditions! The Topsfield Fair features farm animals, giant pumpkins, classic fair food, and live entertainment.👉 Visit topsfieldfair.org for schedules and ticket info.

🚛 Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live: Glow Party

📍 DCU Center, Worcester🗓️ Saturday & Sunday

Get ready for roaring engines and jaw-dropping stunts! This fiery new version of the Monster Trucks Live show includes special effects and kid-friendly pricing.👉 Event details here

🎶 Quincy Food Truck & Music Festival

📍 Coddington Street, Quincy🗓️ Saturday, Noon–6 PM

Enjoy a delicious mix of food trucks, live music, and family-friendly entertainment at Quincy’s 9th annual celebration.👉 Everything to know here

No matter where you go, have a great time this weekend!

