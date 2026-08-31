‘Happening on a consistent basis’: Union reports 1,000 assaults on Boston EMTs in past year

BOSTON — Leadership from the Boston Police Patrolmen’s Association, EMS Division are calling for change following multiple incidents on Saturday during Caribbean Fest, in which members of their crew were allegedly assaulted.

Two Boston EMTs were hospitalized after they were allegedly assaulted on Cheney Street in Roxbury just before 3:30 p.m.

BPPA-EMS Division President Jason Yutkins said the EMTs were struck in the face several times and bitten. He also said they were verbally assaulted.

The two were transported to the hospital with minor injuries and have since been released.

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“No EMT, paramedic, in the city of Boston or anywhere else should be assaulted or expected to be assaulted while performing their jobs,” Yutkins said.

“This is not something that is new to us unfortunately, it does happen, and it has been happening for a very long time.... we want people to know that this has been happening on a consistent basis,” said BPPA-EMS Division Vice President James McCabe.

‘Happening on a consistent basis’: Boston EMS union reports 1,000 incidents in past year

It was one of several incidents involving Boston EMS on Saturday, Yutkins said, including another that happened later in the evening.

The union is asking the Suffolk District Attorney to prosecute the individuals involved. Details about that incident are still in the process of being released.

There has been well over 1,000 assaults in the past year involving EMTs, including to BPPA-EMS.

Yutkins said they believe many more EMTs were assaulted physically or verbally that they did not report on Saturday.

He said an individual was also shot several times on Glenway Street near one of their medical tents.

“I think more staffing is always where we should be looking at, more police officers, more EMTs, more paramedics, in order for us to have the control of the situation in order for us to provide the care that’s necessary for patients,” he said.

“I am grateful every day for the members of Boston EMS, whose life-saving service is the critical link between emergency response, public safety, and public health. We strongly condemn the recent violence against two Boston EMTs who cared for an intoxicated individual with professionalism and compassion even as they faced unacceptable attacks,” Mayor Wu said in a statement.

“Boston will always stand with our first responders and their families as they put themselves on the line to protect and care for our communities.”

This is a developing story.. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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