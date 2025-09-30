Hanscom FCU Foundation honors two men with service to Veterans at annual awards dinner

CANTON, Mass. — The Hanscom Federal Credit Union Charitable Foundation honored two men with an award at their annual awards dinner.

Martin J. Walsh and Coleman Nee were awarded for their service to veterans in Canton on September 29.

The event celebrated the contributions of Walsh, former Boston Mayor and U.S. Secretary of Labor, who received the General Enoch ‘Woody’ Woodhouse II Leadership Award, and Nee, National Commander of Disabled American Veterans, who was awarded the Minuteman Award.

“This event is about honoring those who serve—not just on the battlefield, but in boardrooms, in city halls, and in communities across the country,” said Peter Rice, President & CEO of Hanscom Federal Credit Union.

Proceeds from the event were donated to Home Base, a program supporting veterans and military families.

Since 2014, the Hanscom FCU Charitable Foundation has contributed over $1.6 million to Home Base, aiding in clinical care, wellness, and education for veterans.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group