Three workers injured, one critically, in partial Western Mass. mill collapse

RUSSELL, Mass. — Three people are recovering after the roof of an abandoned mill caved in on Monday afternoon.

Russell Police say they received a report of people trapped and injured inside the Strathmore Mill #1 when part of the building collapsed.

Responding officers discovered that three workers were injured. Of those three workers, authorities say one of them sustained critical injuries.

That worker was transported to Baystate Medical Center. Their injuries, although serious, are not considered to be life-threatening.

It wasn’t immediately clear what sort of work was being done on the building at the time of the collapse.

The area of Woronoco Road near Mill #1 will remain closed until further notice. Unauthorized individuals who enter the area may be subject to arrest, according to police.

An investigation into the collapse remains ongoing. An update is expected on Tuesday.

Massachusetts State Police, Russell Fire Department, and Hilltown Ambulance all responded to the scene.

The Strathmore Paper Mill was founded in the late 19th century and has been abandoned for years.

Update: Strathmore Mill #1 partial building collapse This afternoon, our officers responded for a report of a building... Posted by Russell - Montgomery Police Department on Monday, November 11, 2024

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group