Halloween candy sold in Massachusetts recalled due to undeclared allergens

Massachusetts — Massachusetts shoppers stocking up on Halloween candy should check their bags for a recalled treat.

Crystal Temptations in North Arlington, New Jersey, announced it is recalling its Halloween Chocolatey Eyeballs due to undeclared milk allergens.

According to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration, the candies were sold in Massachusetts at Marshalls, TJ Maxx, HomeGoods, and Sierra Trading Post locations.

The recalled Crystal Temptations Chocolatey Eyeballs can be identified by the style number and packaging shown on the product label:

Story continues below Trending Shorts

Style # Packaging (as labeled) 54040-CHEY “Crystal Temptations” plastic bag with designed header card – Chocolatey Eyeballs, 10 oz. 54077-CHEY “Crystal Temptations” acrylic box with designed paper wrap – Chocolatey Eyeballs, 7 oz. 58008-CHEY “Crystal Temptations” round plastic jar – Chocolatey Eyeballs, 10.5 oz. 58089-CHEY “Crystal Temptations” designer plastic pouch bag – Chocolatey Eyeballs, 16 oz. 54083-CHEY “Crystal Temptations” plastic bag tied with a tag – Chocolatey Eyeballs, 11 oz.

No illnesses have been reported.

Anyone who purchased the candy is asked to discard it.

Refunds are not available at stores. Customers can reach out to Crystal Temptations with proof of purchase for a refund at 1-201-246-7990.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group