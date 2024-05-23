CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Harvard Commencement Thursday was a day many students said they’d been waiting for.

“It’s almost surreal, it’s a great day for it, but it’s also a little bit exciting, and then at the same time it’s crazy we’re already here, said Brad Moore, Masters in Liberal Arts and Extension Studies.

Hundreds of students in graduation robes walked out of the Harvard commencement on Thursday chanting “Free, Free Palestine” after weeks of protests on campus and a day after the school announced that 13 Harvard students who participated in a protest encampment would not be able to receive diplomas alongside their classmates.

Some students chanted “Let them walk, let them walk walk,” during Thursday’s commencement, referring to allowing those 13 students to get their diplomas along with fellow graduates.

“I am deeply disappointed by the intolerance for freedom of speech and the right to civil disobedience on campus,” said Shruthi Kumar, who gave the Senior English Address.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 8 Group of graduates walk out of Harvard commencement chanting ‘Free, free Palestine’ Group of graduates walk out of Harvard commencement chanting ‘Free, free Palestine’

Over 1,500 students had petitioned, and nearly 500 staff and faculty had spoken up, all over the sanctions, Kumar said.

According to the Harvard Crimson, the school newspaper, 113 members of the Faculty of Arts and Sciences voted on the decision Monday. The school said the students aren’t in good standing.

“This is about civil rights and upholding democratic principles,” she said. “The students had spoken. The faculty had spoken. Harvard do you hear us?”

“Hopefully the university helps meet the demand of the students so there doesn’t have to continue to be protests but I definitely think the university should support the students protesting for Palestine,” said Paula Pelayo, Ph.D. biochemistry.

Harvard released the following statement:

“We care deeply about every member of our community—students, faculty, staff, researchers, and alumni—and we have chosen a path forward that accords with our responsibilities and reaffirms a process for our students to receive prompt and fair review.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group