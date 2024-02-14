Great Horned Owl recovering on Cape Cod after crashing into bird feeder in Plymouth

BARNSTABLE, Mass. — A Great Horned Owl is recovering at a wildlife center on Cape Cod after the bird suffered injuries when it crashed into a bird feeder.

“We suspect he was pursuing a meal and became so focused on his prey did not see the wire that suspending the feeder from a tree,” the Cape Wildlife Center in Barnstable said in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

The owl was dangling from his wing until some Good Samaritans spotted him and helped to free him, wildlife officials said.

The ordeal “put a significant strain on the birds shoulder, and as a result he was left unable to fly,” officials said.

Thankfully, the damage appears limited to soft-tissue and did not break or dislocate any of the bones in the owl’s wing, officials said.

“Our team has wrapped the wing to provide some additional support while it heals and he is on a daily regimen of anti-inflammatory medications to help with the pain and swelling,” officials said.

Owl rescued (Cape Wildlife Center)

“He is a voracious eater and is eating about 8% of his body weight in mice each day!” officials said.

Wednesday afternoon, Cape Wildlife Center staff were planning to remove the owl’s wing-wrap for a follow up exam.

“If all goes well he’ll move to an outdoor enclosure soon so that we he can begin to strengthen the muscles and work up to flying again. After that it’s back to Plymouth!” officials said.

The type of injury suffered by the owl is not uncommon, experts said.

“We see this injury a few times each season,” officials said. “As seeds fall to the ground they attract squirrels, mice, chipmunks, and all manner of other local rodentia.”

Owls, they said, “are excellent natural rodent control,” officials said.

“Using stand alone feeders or employing high visibility material to suspend your feeders can help keep them safe. A routine cleanup of seeds underneath feeders can also limit unwanted visitors to your yard,” officials said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group