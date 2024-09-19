Golden Retriever rescued after getting hurt on mountain trail in New Hampshire

FRANCONIA, NH — A Golden Retriever named Crosby had to be rescued on Monday after getting hurt on a mountain trail in New Hampshire.

On Monday, September 16 while hiking the Franconia Ridge Loop, Crosby’s owner began to notice him slowing down 5 miles into their almost 9-mile hike. Crosby, his owner, and another dog were able to make it to the Appalachian Mountain Club’s Greenleaf Hut to rest.

After resting the group continued down almost a mile to the Old Bridle Path, but then stopped hiking due to exhaustion and soft tissue damage on his paw pads, NH Paw Rescue said on their facebook page.

Crosby’s owner lacked lighting, enough gear to stay comfortable, and did not have canine evacuation supplies.

The NH Paw Rescue team members and other volunteers hiked up the Old Bridle Path to assist, with the first responder starting up just after 5:00 pm.

According to NH Paw Rescue, passing hikers helped carry Crosby down to an elevation of 2060′. The full NH Paw Rescue team arrived at Crosby’s location at 6:30 pm, loaded him in a rigid litter, and carried him down to the trailhead, arriving just after 7:15 pm.

Crosby’s paws were bandaged, covered by booties, and went home. His owner plans to seek veterinary care.

The Franconia Ridge Loop climbs from 1,800 to 5,200 feet and has long stretches with rocky footing. The terrain of the loop in addition to warmer than average September temperatures was too much for a Golden Retriever, NH Paw Rescue said.

