Going for gold: Tufts Medical Center NICU babies cheering on Team USA in the Olympics

BOSTON — The NICU babies at Tufts Medical Center showed some Team USA spirit with Olympics-themed pictures on Thursday.

NICU nurse Kim Laferriere, RN, and photographer Matt Norris of MG Norris Photography held a photoshoot for several babies featuring some of the Olympic Games’ most popular events.

The athletes featured are Matthew from Peabody, Shynare from Manchester, New Hampshire, Jream from Lynn, Lana from Brockton, Dominic from Ayer, Theia from Lowell, and Lorenzo from Revere.

They’re all gold medalists in our book.

NICU nurses Kim Laferriere RN, Brooke Ostiguy, RN and Marrisa Richards, RN, and NICU Child Life Specialist Danielle Mollung, helped make the photoshoot a reality along with props and t-shirts donated by Thrivent.

