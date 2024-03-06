BOSTON — It’s a rare chance to get a piece of the “Splendid Splinter,” but if you want to own a vintage Ted Williams jersey, it is going to cost you.

This 1942 game-worn Ted Williams jersey is up for auction.

That year, Williams won the American League triple crown by hitting 356 with 36 home runs and 137 RBIs.

Game-worn Ted Williams jersey up for auction (Lelands)

It was his last season before he was drafted into the service.

Williams served during World War II for three years as a pilot instructor.

The jersey, which was recently on Antiques Roadshow, is appraised at over $200,000. It is up for auction on Lelands website.

The current bid is nearly $45,000.

