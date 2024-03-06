Game-worn Ted Williams jersey up for auction

BOSTON — It’s a rare chance to get a piece of the “Splendid Splinter,” but if you want to own a vintage Ted Williams jersey, it is going to cost you.
This 1942 game-worn Ted Williams jersey is up for auction.
That year, Williams won the American League triple crown by hitting 356 with 36 home runs and 137 RBIs.
It was his last season before he was drafted into the service.
Williams served during World War II for three years as a pilot instructor.
The jersey, which was recently on Antiques Roadshow, is appraised at over $200,000. It is up for auction on Lelands website.
The current bid is nearly $45,000.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
