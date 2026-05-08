Furever Friday: Pepper looking for a forever home

HOPKINTON, Mass. — Meet Pepper, a young saluki mix looking for a forever home.

Pepper was rescued in Qatar and is looking for people who can protect her.

She can be quite timid when meeting new people, but once comfortable, she is friendly and waggy, loves to run and play, and is also happy to just hang out and snuggle.

Her owner must be able to work with this, anticipate issues, and make the necessary adjustments.

Pepper would do best in a one-dog home with a fenced yard to be comfortable and secure.

She is a happy girl who will bond quickly and be a wonderful companion in the right home.

For more information on Pepper, visit the link here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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