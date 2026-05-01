Furever Friday: Izzy looking for a forever home

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — Meet Izzy, a super sweet four-year-old girl who is looking for her forever home.

Izzy loves walks, running, and playing in the yard (fenced-in yard required), riding in the car, snuggling on the couch, and just being with you.

She loves all humans and is great with kids, and will let you know when she needs to go out to do her business.

Izzy would most likely do best as an only pet.

Izzy has some separation anxiety from all that she has been through and, at this time, can not be kenneled or crated. She came from another rescue situation, who had her in foster (with multiple pets, which was a bit overwhelming for Izzy), and Friends of Plymouth Pound believes she was originally rescued from a shelter.

Her tail also never stops wagging.

For more information, visit the link here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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