Furever Friday: Cricket looking for a forever home

BOSTON — Meet Cricket, a year-old pup who is looking for a forever home.

Cricket is currently in foster care and originally came to Great Dog Rescue New England when he was brought up from Texas.

Cricket is a big softie who loves to hang out with his people. He loves playing with kids and enjoys his time running around outside, but is perfectly happy laying on a dog bed or couch next to a person for large chunks of the day.

He does not like to be crated but is perfectly fine outside of it full-time.

For more information on Cricket and to apply to adopt him, visit the link here.

