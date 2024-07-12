Furever Friday: Cricket looking for a forever home

BOSTON — Meet Cricket, a year-old pup who is looking for a forever home.
Cricket is currently in foster care and originally came to Great Dog Rescue New England when he was brought up from Texas.
Cricket is a big softie who loves to hang out with his people. He loves playing with kids and enjoys his time running around outside, but is perfectly happy laying on a dog bed or couch next to a person for large chunks of the day.
He does not like to be crated but is perfectly fine outside of it full-time.
For more information on Cricket and to apply to adopt him, visit the link here.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW
©2024 Cox Media Group