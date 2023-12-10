Funeral services announced for Waltham police officer Paul Tracey

WALTHAM, Mass — Funeral services for Waltham police officer Paul Tracey who was killed last week when a hit-and-run-driver barreled into a worksite have been announced.

Visiting Hours will be at Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Church in Waltham on Thursday, December 14th from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, December 15th at 10 a.m. at Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Church.

Paul Tracey, 58, of Waltham, was a 28-year-old veteran of the Waltham Police Department. Tracey lost his life when 54-year-old Peter Simon, of Woodsville, New Hampshire, crashed his pickup truck into a worksite on Totten Pond Road around 4 p.m., according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Waltham Police Chief Kevin O’Connell.

Waltham Police Chief Kevin O’Connell remembered Tracey as an “amazing” father and husband who served his department and the city with “great distinction.”

The crash also claimed the life of Roderick Jackson, a 36-year-old National Grid worker from Cambridge.

Simon is being held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing on Dec. 14.

