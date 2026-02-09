Fuel for next season: Drake Maye channels Super Bowl loss into motivation

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — There will be no celebration parade this year down the streets of Boston.

Seattle’s defense dominated the Patriots in Super Bowl LX—stifling Drake Maye and taking advantage of his mistakes.

The team buses will be bringing the players back to Gillette so they can clean out their lockers and enjoy the offseason—but the sting of last night’s loss still hurts not only for them, but for the fans who waited seven years to see their team return to the Super Bowl.

It wasn’t a pretty or exciting game; it was a defensive struggle for most of the night. Well into the third quarter, the score was 12-0 in favor of the Seahawks, with Seattle kicking four field goals. By the time the third quarter finished, the Patriots only had 78 yards of offense.

A Drake Maye fumble and two interceptions helped Seattle’s offense capitalize on his mistakes.

The second-year quarterback was also sacked six times. He did throw for two touchdowns, but it was too little too late. The Seahawks won Super Bowl 60 29-13. Head Coach Mike Vrabel said Seattle was the best team they played all year.

“We couldn’t get any rhythm, field position, we need to get into drives better offensively,” said Vrabel.

“Defensively, we’ve been really good against the run lately, and we weren’t, and again we were just playing catch-up, and we did a great job in the red zone, and we competed, but unfortunately, I think the turnovers ultimately cost us tonight. I appreciate the way that the guys offensively battled and competed, but just not enough consistent execution.”

It was also revealed after the game that Maye did have an injection into his right shoulder that he injured in the AFC championship game against Denver, but he said that that didn’t affect his playing. Following last night’s loss, Maye got a little emotional, saying he didn’t play his best—but this loss will help fuel his future.

“Yeah, that is what motivates you,” said Maye. That is what you talk about in the locker room. That is what fuels you, and I think that is the biggest thing about life," Maye said.

“You’re going to have times like this, and it’s how you bounce back, and I think a lot of those guys in that locker room are going to use that as fuel, and I’ll go to war with those guys anytime, any day, anywhere. It’s motivation to get back here and not have that feeling and have what they’re feeling out there.”

Maye will be able to use that motivation soon. After a quick break, he said he’ll be coming back in April to get focused on the next season.

