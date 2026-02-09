‘It definitely hurts’: Patriots coach Mike Vrabel, QB Drake Maye react to crushing Super Bowl defeat

SANTA CLARA, California — The New England Patriots were pummeled by the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX, falling 29-13 in Santa Clara, California, on Sunday night.

The Seahawks sacked Maye six times and forced the Patriots to punt on their first eight drives.

Down 19-0, Maye and the Patriots’ offense finally got going. He lofted a perfect 35-yard touchdown pass to Mack Hollins down the left side to cut the deficit to 19-7.

Rhamondre Stevenson added a late touchdown catch of his own, but it was all too little, too late.

Head coach Mike Vrabel didn’t sugarcoat things while speaking about the defeat after the game.

“We had a really good year, one that I’m proud of,” New England coach Mike Vrabel said. “But this game wasn’t a reflection of that. We were outcoached and outplayed.”

Maye, who ended his first Super Bowl with 295 yards and 2 touchdowns, also turned the ball over three times.

“It definitely hurts. It’s been a long ride. They played better than us tonight. They deserved to win that game,” Maye said as he tried to hold back tears after the game. “I love this team, I love those guys in the locker room, and I left it all on the field, and I know a lot of guys did that tonight and just came up short, didn’t play our best, and that’s what happens.”

Maye also revealed that he was dealing with a shoulder injury leading up to kickoff.

“My shoulder feels, um, they shot it up so... not much feeling, I was good to go and felt alright,” Maye told reporters.

The Patriots end the season with a 17-4 record, as well as division and conference championships.

