Frontier launching new, cheap service from Boston to 2 warm weather destinations

BOSTON — Feeling the chill in the air? Wishing you were in a warmer climate?

Frontier Airlines has announced 22 new routes, launching in December, that can get you from Boston to that hot spot -- cheaply.

“Whether consumers are looking to lounge under a palm tree, ski through fresh powder, or explore some of the country’s top metropolitan areas, this expansion of our network offers exciting options at an unmatched value,” Josh Flyr, vice president of network and operations design for Frontier Airlines, said in a statement.

“From the West Coast to New England, and from the Rocky Mountains to Florida’s beaches, we look forward to connecting even more consumers with our ultra-low fare flight options,” Flyr said.

Beginning on Dec. 17, new service from Boston Logan International Airport will include service to Tampa daily and to Miami four times each week.

Introductory fares are $29 from Boston to Tampa, and $49 from Boston to Miami.

But hurry if you want to grab those deals. The promotional fares must be purchased by 11:59 p.m. on Monday.

