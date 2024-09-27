Framingham police seek suspect after woman attacked in violent daytime robbery caught on camera

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — An investigation is underway after a woman was attacked and robbed by a masked man in broad daylight on a street in Framingham in a brazen act of violence that was caught on camera.

The victim was walking in the area of 596 Waverly Street around 8:30 a.m. on Thursday when the suspect approached her, grabbed her backpack, and fled, according to the Framingham Police Department.

A video shared with Boston 25 News showed the suspect, dressed in all dark clothing, exiting a Honda Pilot with an item resembling a firearm in his hand and suddenly attacking the woman.

Seconds later he is seen forcefully throwing the victim to the ground and dragging her along the sidewalk as she screams and clings to her backpack.

The suspect ultimately yanked the bag free and jumped into the backseat of the SUV. The driver then sped off, leaving the victim floundering on the ground.

No injuries were reported in connection with the incident and no arrests have been made.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or the vehicle he left in is urged to contact Framingham police.

There were no additional details immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

