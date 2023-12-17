‘Foxy Foxboro’: Taylor Swift in attendance at Gillette Stadium for the Patriots-Chiefs game

FOXBORO, Mass. — Taylor Swift is back in ‘Foxy Foxboro’ but this time it isn’t to perform.

The 12-time Grammy award-winning popstar arrived at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro to watch her boyfriend Travis Kelce’s Chiefs take on the Patriots.

Videos on social media show Swift walking into the stadium wearing a Chiefs beanie.

🚨| Taylor Swift at today’s Chiefs vs Parrots game!



“Taylor Swift, the birthday girl this week turned 34 years old, is in attendance”



pic.twitter.com/Cvfvix3ufu — The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) December 17, 2023

New England was eliminated from the playoffs on December 10, the earliest the team has ever been since Belichick took the reigns in 2000.

Swift is on break from her “Eras Tour” which starts again in February in Tokyo.

This isn’t Swift’s first visit to Foxboro, she has played Gillette Staifuk 13 times including 3 sold-out shows this summer as part of her “Eras Tour.”

Swift also recently earned a Guinness World Record for the highest-grossing music tour ever.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

