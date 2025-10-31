Four Eversource workers hospitalized after incident involving equipment

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. — Four Eversource workers have been hospitalized following an incident involving a transformer.

According to the New Bedford Fire Department, crews were dispatched to the area of 1457 East Rodney French Boulevard to reports of a possible explosion and an injured worker.

Once on the scene, crews found multiple workers suffering injuries, prompting the request for additional EMS.

Eversource crews who witnessed the incident say that the workers were “confirming power to a transformer was secure to conduct service at an adjacent property.”

Initially, four workers were transported to the hospital by New Bedford EMS; two to St. Luke’s Hospital and two others to Rhode Island Hospital. One of the workers was subsequently transferred from St. Luke’s to RIH. One of the workers was quickly released from the hospital.

Due to the incident, a brief power outage was reported. A spokesperson for Eversource says that “crews worked as quickly and safely as possible to repair the damage and have since restored power to the 1347 customers who were impacted.”

Eversource, OSHA, and the New Bedford Fire Department Investigation Unit are currently investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

