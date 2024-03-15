Former MBTA officer convicted of 2012 rapes that occurred while he was on duty in Boston, DA says

BOSTON — A jury on Friday convicted former MBTA police officer Shawn McCarthy of raping two women while on duty after he drove them in his marked police cruiser to an area near the Museum of Science in 2012, the district attorney said.

McCarthy, 50, a former Wilmington who now lives in Maine, was ordered held on Friday after being convicted of three counts of rape stemming from the 2012 incident, Hayden said. He will be sentenced on Wednesday, March 20.

“This officer abused his position, violated his department protocols, and, worst of all by far, subjected two young women to sexual assaults that went unacted upon for many years,” Hayden said in a statement Friday. “But thanks to the victims ultimately coming forward, and the diligent work of investigators, justice in this case was sought and, with today’s verdict, delivered.”

On July 6, 2012, the victims, then in their early 20s, were drinking in Boston when they encountered McCarthy outside the Aquarium subway station, Assistant District Attorney Ian Polumbaum said.

Against the advice of a fellow officer, McCarthy offered the women a joyride in his marked police cruiser and drove them around the area with blue lights flashing, prosecutors said.

“After stopping in a vacant lot so the women could relieve themselves, McCarthy said he hadn’t risked his job for nothing and he would not take them back downtown until he got something out of it,” Hayden said. The women told investigators that they feared getting in trouble and had no choice but to submit.

McCarthy raped one of the victims as she stood against the parked cruiser, and also raped the second victim as she sat in the backseat of the cruiser, Hayden said. McCarthy then drove the women back to the area where they had met “and warned them not to tell anyone about the episode.”

One of the victims disclosed the assault soon afterward to a male relative, Hayden said. In August 2019, she had to disclose it again while answering required questions as a candidate for a law-enforcement job in another community.

Up to that point, both victims had believed the perpetrator worked for the Boston Police Department, prosecutors said.

The matter was initially referred to Boston Police, and investigators identified the assailant as a Transit Police officer, Hayden said. A grand jury investigation with the MBTA police followed.

McCarthy was later arraigned on the rape charges in May 2020.

McCarthy admitted that he had two women in the cruiser on the night in question but denied any wrongdoing, Hayden said. He was placed on administrative leave in December 2019 and resigned soon afterward.

