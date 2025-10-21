Former Mass. foster parent sentenced on child rape charges

WORCESTER, Mass. — A woman acting as a foster parent was sentenced for raping a child a decade ago, Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early said Tuesday.

On September 12, 2025, Heather Wright-Craft, of Charlton, was found guilty of one count of rape of a child, aggravated by age difference, and one count of rape of a child, aggravated by being a mandated reporter, according to Early.

The jury found her not guilty of one count of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14.

According to the DA’s office, the alleged rape occurred in 2015 in Charlton while the defendant was fostering the victim.

Ms. Wright-Craft was previously arrested and charged in Dudley District Court in August 2017 and indicted in Worcester Superior Court in March 2018

“Assistant District Attorney Thomas Ayres and Victim Witness Advocate Rachel Murphy did an excellent job on this case,” Early said in a statement. “I also want to recognize the great investigative work conducted by the Charlton Police Department on the case.”

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group