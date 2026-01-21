Former Manchester hospital worker facing additional assault charges

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A former nursing assistant who was arrested back in December for sexually assaulting a juvenile patient at a local hospital is facing new charges.

25-year-old Alexander Colbath of Manchester is charged with 12 counts of manufacturing child sexual abuse images, and 12 counts of possession of child abuse images.

Colbath’s original charges include aggravated felonious sexual assault on a child.

According to Manchester police, the charges stem from evidence police obtained from his cellphone.

Officials allegedly located numerous child sexual abuse images and videos on his device.

At this time, he remains in custody, and the new charges were filed in absentia.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to call Detective Haley Metz at 603-792-5748.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

