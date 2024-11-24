Former Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery hired by St. Louis Blues

Just days after being fired by the Boston Bruins, the St. Louis Blues have hired Jim Montgomery as their new head coach.

St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced Sunday morning that the team has relieved Drew Bannister of his coaching duties and have signed Montgomery to a five-year contract to become the 28 head coach in franchise history.

Montgomery’s dismissal from the Bruins comes after a 5-1 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday night.

Bannister had been on the job in St. Louis for less than a year after succeeding 2019 Stanley Cup-winning coach Craig Berube and getting the interim tag removed after last season.

Montgomery was in the final year of his three-year contract and won the Jack Adams Award as the league’s best coach after guiding the Bruins to an NHL-record 135 points and the Presidents Trophy in 2023.

Montgomery spent two seasons as an assistant on Berube’s staff in St. Louis between coaching in Dallas and Boston.

Joe Sacco will take over as interim head coach for the Bruins.

