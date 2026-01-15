‘Forever in our hearts’:Final radio call for Officer Stephen LaPorta, community farewell in Franklin

UXBRIDGE, Mass — A final farewell for Uxbridge police officer Stephen LaPorta was held today in Franklin on Thursday at St. Mary’s Church.

Hundreds of officers and community members joined LaPorta’s family for funeral services.

“Officer Stephen LaPorta this is your end of watch,” these are the words that echoed outside the church as a final radio call was issued. “You will live forever in our hearts.”

Officer LaPorta fulfilled his lifelong dream of becoming a police officer in June of 2024, but began his career as a public safety dispatcher. A husband to his wife Shannon and a father to his 13-year-old son Mathew. LaPorta served the Uxbridge police department for nearly two years.

“He was definitely an awesome family man, he definitely worked for the community and saved everyone by paying it with his life and it’s just very sad,” a community member told Boston 25. “How sorry we are as a community and thank you for his service.”

Officer LaPorta was killed last Wednesday morning on Route 146 in Uxbridge. Police say he was on duty helping a stranded driver, when he was struck by a tractor-trailer. An act of service hat cost LaPorta his life.

The accident is still being investigated.

LaPorta will be laid to rest at Saint Mary’s Cemetery in Uxbridge.

