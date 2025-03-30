Fontbonne, The Early College of Boston, recognizes three alumnae, celebrates 70 years

NORWOOD, Mass. — Fontbonne, The Early College of Boston, a leading Catholic school for young women serving grades 7-12 celebrated its 70th anniversary with a gala on Saturday night.

This year the school honored three distinguished alumnae for their accomplishments.

The graduates recognized are Jean Hynes, a 1987 graduate who went on to become the first female to be named CEO of Boston-based asset management firm Wellington Management. Melissa Nelson, a 2006 graduate became the first Black woman to be named the Director of the Nurse-Midwifery Division at Massachusetts General Hospital.

2007 graduate Arielle Gaines, an educator at Match Community Day Charter School in Hyde Park, where she was recognized as a Teacher of the Year.

The anniversary gala also featured a student speaker who highlighted the character and leadership skills students cultivate throughout their education at Fontbonne.

