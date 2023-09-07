Florida man arraigned on drug, gun charges after woman evacuated off luxurious yacht in Nantucket

NANTUCKET, Mass — A Florida man was arraigned on gun charges stemming from an incident in which emergency crews evacuated a woman for medical attention from a massive yacht in Nantucket Harbor Tuesday morning.

Scott Burke, 69, of Key Largo was arraigned on charges of trafficking cocaine, possessing to distribute a class A drug, possessing a firearm without an FID card, possessing ammunition without an FID card, and two charges of possessing large capacity firearms, Cape and Islands District Attorney Robert Galibois said Thursday.

Local police and fire officials, with the assistance of the Nantucket Harbor Masters Office and United States Coast Guard Station Brant Point, responded to the yacht just after 7:45 a.m. and located the involved woman and identified the vessel’s owner, who was also onboard, according to the Nantucket Police Department.

The woman was transported to Nantucket Cottage Hospital with unknown injuries.

A search was then conducted on board the 80-foot yacht at 3:25 p.m. by members of the Nantucket Police Department, Bourne Police Department, Drug Enforcement Administration, and members of the United States Coast Guard where class B substances, firearms, and ammunition were located. Further investigation revealed that Mr. Burke does not possess a valid firearm license, according to the Essex District Attorney’s office.

The Cayman Island-based yacht, nicknamed Jess Con, reportedly traveled to Nantucket from Newport, Rhode Island, in late August. Additionally, the Current reported that the yacht previously ran aground in Florida back in May, but it didn’t sustain significant damage.

Nantucket yacht raided (Photo courtesy Nantucket Current)

A judge imposed a bail of $200,000 related to the charges.

Burke is due back in court for a probable cause hearing on October 2.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

