Criminal investigation underway after woman evacuated from yacht off Nantucket, owner arrested

NANTUCKET, Mass. — A massive yacht anchored in Nantucket Harbor became the center of a police investigation after emergency crews were called to the vessel on Tuesday morning to evacuate a woman who was in need of medical assistance, officials said.

Local police and fire officials, with the assistance of the Nantucket Harbor Masters Office and United States Coast Guard Station Brant Point, responded to the yacht just after 7:45 a.m. and located the involved woman and identified the vessel’s owner, who was also onboard, according to the Nantucket Police Department.

The woman was transported to Nantucket Cottage Hospital with unknown injuries.

The owner of the yacht, Scott A. Burke, of Key Largo, Florida, was arrested on charges including two counts of possession of firearms without a license, trafficking in Class B, possession with intent to distribute Class A, possession of ammunition without a license, and four counts of possession of a large-capacity feeding device, police said.

Nantucket yacht raided (Photo courtesy Nantucket Current)

Burke’s arrest came after responding authorities found “guns, drugs, prostitutes, and other contraband” aboard the 70-foot yacht in the horse shed area of Nantucket Harbor, the Nantucket Current reported. The Federal Drug Enforcement Agency was also said to be involved in the raid.

The Cayman Island-based yacht, nicknamed Jess Con, reportedly traveled to Nantucket from Newport, Rhode Island, in late August.

Additionally, the Current reported that the yacht previously ran aground in Florida back in May, but it didn’t sustain significant damage.

Investigators haven’t released any additional details.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group