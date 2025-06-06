Flood watch in effect for parts of Mass. due to threat of storms, torrential rainfall

BOSTON — We’re on a WEATHER ALERT from the Boston 25 Weather Team due to a flood watch in our area.

This alert is in effect for Berkshire, Franklin, Worcester, Middlesex, Essex, Hampshire, and Hampden counties until midnight.

“Numerous showers and thunderstorms will develop this afternoon and persist into part of the evening. The strongest storms will be capable of producing torrential rainfall in a very short period of time. The potential exists for some locales to receive 2-3″ of rain in under two hours. This will result in the potential for localized flash flooding, particularly if this were to occur over a vulnerable urban center," the National Weather Service warned.

Severe t-storms expected today (especially in the yellow-shaded area). Plan on localized flooding, damaging gusts & 1" hail on those towns in particular. @boston25 #mawx #nhwx #newengland pic.twitter.com/Vca6g592Wm — Shiri Spear (@ShiriSpear) June 6, 2025

Severe storms expected Friday could bring localized flooding, downpours, lightning, hail, and damaging wind gusts across Massachusetts.

A severe thunderstorm warning issued earlier this morning for Middlesex and Worcester counties expired at 7:45 p.m., but the storm threat will persist throughout the day.

In addition to torrential rain, there is a threat of lightning, hail, and damaging wind gusts.

