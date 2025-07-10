Fitchburg man charged with OUI after crashing into garbage truck, snarling traffic, police say

WESTMINSTER, Mass. — An alleged drunk driver is facing charges following a crash in Westminster on Wednesday afternoon.

Derek Strazdas, 39, of Fitchburg, was charged with operating under the influence.

According to State Police, Strazdas was driving his SUV on Route 2 westbound near Exit 90 just before 2:30 p.m. when he crashed into a garbage truck.

No injuries were reported, but both lanes of Route 2 were shut down for several hours during cleanup.

Traffic was diverted to the breakdown lane and the scene was cleared at 4:40 p.m.

Strazdas was taken to the Athol Barracks for booking.

