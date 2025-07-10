Local

Fitchburg man charged with OUI after crashing into garbage truck, snarling traffic, police say

By Timothy Nazzaro, Boston 25 News Staff
Fitchburg man charged with OUI after crashing into garbage truck, snarling traffic, police say (Westminster Fire Department)
By Timothy Nazzaro, Boston 25 News Staff

WESTMINSTER, Mass. — An alleged drunk driver is facing charges following a crash in Westminster on Wednesday afternoon.

Derek Strazdas, 39, of Fitchburg, was charged with operating under the influence.

According to State Police, Strazdas was driving his SUV on Route 2 westbound near Exit 90 just before 2:30 p.m. when he crashed into a garbage truck.

No injuries were reported, but both lanes of Route 2 were shut down for several hours during cleanup.

Traffic was diverted to the breakdown lane and the scene was cleared at 4:40 p.m.

Strazdas was taken to the Athol Barracks for booking.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read