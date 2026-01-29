Firefighters hindered by extreme cold, deep snow as blaze destroys Mass. child care center

GARDNER, Mass. — Extremely cold temperatures and deep snow hindered firefighters who were battling a blaze that destroyed a child care center in a Massachusetts city on Thursday morning.

Crews responding to multiple 911 calls reporting a building fire on West Broadway near Airport Road in Gardner around 4:45 a.m. found a heavy fire burning in the rear attic of 123 Grow Child Center, according to the Gardner Fire Department.

Firefighters initiated an interior attack, but dangerous conditions forced them to exit the building and switch to a defensive operation.

Fire in Gardner (Gardner Fire Department)

Officials say the frigid, snowy conditions caused equipment to freeze and ice to quickly form around the scene.

The child care center, which was empty when the fire started, has been deemed a total loss.

There were no reported injuries in the fire.

An investigation is ongoing.

