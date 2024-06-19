Firefighters battle raging house fire in Dedham

DEDHAM, Mass — Firefighters worked to contain a raging house fire in Dedham Wednesday afternoon.

A ladder truck and several hoses doused a wooden house on Elmview Place around 4:30 p.m.

Thick black smoke and roaring flames could be seen shooting from the windows.

Westwood and Needham assisted the Dedham Fire Department.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

