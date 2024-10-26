Local

Firefighter extinguish early morning blaze to building in Mattapan

By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff

BOSTON — Firefighters have extinguished an early morning blaze in a building in Mattapan.

According to Boston Fire, around 4 on Saturday morning companies were called to a boarded-up building on River Street for reports of a fire.

Upon arrival, firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire.

There are no injuries to report and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

