Firefighter extinguish early morning blaze to building in Mattapan

BOSTON — Firefighters have extinguished an early morning blaze in a building in Mattapan.

According to Boston Fire, around 4 on Saturday morning companies were called to a boarded-up building on River Street for reports of a fire.

Upon arrival, firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire.

There are no injuries to report and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Around 4 o'clock this morning Companies were able to quickly extinguish a fire in a large boarded up building at 207 River st. Mattapan. No injuries to report the BFD-FIU is on scene to determine the cause. pic.twitter.com/DqUdUUhoMt — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) October 26, 2024

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

