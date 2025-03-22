PLYMOUTH, Mass. — Members of the Plymouth Fire Department were dispatched to a condominium complex at 7 Tideview Path earlier Friday night.

Once on scene, crews observed fire and smoke coming from the second-floor window.

Initial investigation presumed that a resident on the second floor had left food in the stove unattended for 15 minutes, and returned to the fire.

The fire extended up to parts of the third floor and up into parts of the roof.

Crews were able to knock down the fire in roughly 30 minutes. However, all 12 units received some form of smoke, water, or fire damage, leaving the building uninhabitable.

Fire that started in kitchen leaves Plymouth condo 'uninhabitable', Fire Department says (Plymouth Fire Buff)

The Red Cross is at the scene, assisting the town’s Emergency Operations Center in finding housing for an unknown number of residents.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group