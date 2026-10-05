Fire tears through building in Pembroke

PEMBROKE, Mass. — A resident escaped safely after a fire broke out at a mixed-use commercial and residential building in Pembroke early Monday morning.

The fire broke out at 256 Washington Street just before 6 a.m.

Firefighters encountered heavy flames when they arrived and called for a second alarm.

Fire departments from Duxbury, Hanson, Hanover, Norwell, Rockland, and Marshfield assisted with the response.

Officials said only one apartment in the building was occupied at the time. The resident was able to escape safely.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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