Fire Services: “Military ordinance” found in Everett recycling center

EVERETT — First responders found “military ordinance” at an Everett recycling center Friday morning, the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services announced on Facebook.

Everett Fire Department and Everett police arrived at a recycling center on Rover Street. Shortly after, members of the Massachusetts State Police Bomb Squad came to support.

In the Facebook post, first responders “indicated that the 17″ x 4″ item was of WWII vintage and capable of carrying several pounds of high explosives.”

Members of the Bomb Squad, after fitting the appropriate personal protective equipment, performed X-ray diagnostics on the device that proved to be inconclusive.

After discussion with the ATF and U.S. Navy EOD members, the device was to be transported to Fort Devens for disposal while the Devens Fire Department and EMS awaited on standby.

The disposal of the device went accordingly and without incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group