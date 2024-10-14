Fire at Mass. home started in illegal grow room with hundreds of cannabis plants, officials say

WEBSTER, Mass. — A fire at a Massachusetts home that displaced eight people on Friday started in an illegal grow room that was packed with hundreds of cannabis plants, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a fire at a two-story duplex at 57 North Main Street in Webster just after 10 a.m. were greeted by smoke and flames upon arrival, Webster Fire Chief Scott Hickey, Webster Police Chief Michael Shaw, and State Fire Marshal Jon Davine said in a joint news release.

Firefighters entered the duplex and knocked the flames down in about 10 minutes, containing the blaze to the second floor, according to authorities.

One resident was taken to an area hospital for observation. That resident and seven others from two families were displaced from their homes.

Crews at the scene found hundreds of cannabis plants, pesticides, fertilizers, and other illicit drugs, officials said. Out of caution, bomb squad and hazmat teams were called in to assess the situation.

In a statement, officials said, “The investigation by Webster fire personnel, Webster police, and state police fire investigators assigned to the state fire marshal’s office determined that the fire started in a second-floor grow room with abundant cannabis plants.”

Investigators said they determined that the most likely cause of the fire was an overloaded power strip that powered lights, fans, and other electrical devices.

It wasn’t immediately clear if any arrests were made and there was no word on injuries.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group