Fire breaks out at historic New England seaside hotel, prompting evacuations

NEWPORT, R.I. — A historic seaside hotel in a New England city was damaged late Thursday night by a fire that prompted a large emergency response and evacuations, officials said.

The Newport Fire Department in Rhode Island received an alarm activation at 590 Ocean Avenue, the location of the Castle Hill Inn, just after 9:30 p.m. Upon arrival, crews reported visible smoke and fire shooting through the roof at the rear of the hotel.

All guests were safely evacuated from the hotel as firefighters searched the building and battled raging flames on the third floor and attic levels.

A second alarm was struck just before 10 p.m., bringing in mutual aid from the Newport Naval Station, Jamestown, Middletown, Portsmouth, North Kingstown, Bristol, and Kingston Fire Departments, along with the Providence Canteen, which provided support for ground operations and emergency coverage across the city.

The fire was declared under control just after midnight Friday.

Newport firefighters remained on site Friday morning to assist investigators and monitor for any remaining hot spots.

Hotel management confirmed that all affected guests were provided lodging on the property. Officials have not yet released estimates regarding the extent of fire, smoke, or water damage.

Despite cold temperatures and icy conditions, officials say no injuries have been reported.

Investigators from the Newport Fire Marshal’s Office and the Rhode Island State Fire Marshal’s Office responded to determine the cause of the blaze, which remains under investigation.

Castle Hill Inn is located on a 40-acre private peninsula at the southwesternmost tip of Aquidneck Island. Commissioned in 1874, it became a year-round retreat after serving as a WWII emergency base.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

