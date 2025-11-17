Final pre-trial hearing ahead of jury selection in Brian Walshe murder trial

DEDHAM, Mass. — Brian Walshe, the man accused of killing and dismembering his wife’s body in 2023, is set to return to court on Monday for a final pre trial hearing.

Prosecutors allege that Walshe killed Ana, dismembered her, and conducted numerous online searches related to her death using his sons iPad.

These searches reportedly included how to dispose of a body and how long it takes for a body to start smelling.

Jury selection for Brian Walshe’s trial is scheduled to begin on Tuesday.

“A lot of people would think that without finding a body or without any eye witness, you wouldn’t have a strong case but sometimes circumstantial evidence cases can be the strongest of them all,” said legal expert Peter Elikann. “And there is a huge volume of circumstantial evidence here.”

Elikann noted that Walshe was seen on video in five different locations, disposing of large bags in various towns. He emphasized that circumstantial evidence could be compelling, even in the absence of a body or eyewitnesses.

On Friday, Norfolk Superior Court Judge Diana Freniere determined that Walshe is mentally fit to stand trial during a competency hearing that was previously delayed after doctors requested more time for a mental health evaluation.

Freniere’s ruling paves the way for jury selection in the high-profile case to begin on Tuesday, Nov. 18. She told the court that she expects to question about 70 potential jurors a day, predicting the jury would be seated by Thanksgiving.

Walshe was held at Bridgewater State Hospital during the evaluation process. He’ll be transferred back to prison as he awaits the start of his trial.

Ana, a mother of three young children and a real estate professional who worked in Washington, D.C.,vanished on New Year’s Day 2023and was reported missing a few days later, authorities said.

The trial is expected to rely heavily on circumstantial evidence, and it remains unclear what strategy Walshe’s defense will employ.

Opening arguments are scheduled for December 1st, and the trial could last anywhere from two to four weeks.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

