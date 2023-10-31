Fenway Park’s iconic John Hancock sign hoisted to new home in Boston

BOSTON — The iconic John Hancock sign that shined bright in Fenway Park for over 30 years has been hoisted to a new home in Boston after the company ended its longtime partnership with the Red Sox.

The sign was removed from its perch above the Fenway jumbotron in October 2022, and crews recently installed it at the top of John Hancock’s headquarters at 200 Berkley Street.

A memo obtained by Boston 25 in July 2022 stated, “I want to share that at the end of this baseball season, as our Red Sox partnership comes to an end, we will take down our John Hancock sign...As our business evolves, so too must our partnerships to support our future business and growth goals.”

Over the years, the sign helped illuminate many games and events, including Boston’s 2004 playoff run with heroics that broke the curse to concerts by legendary artists.

The insurance company announced that the sign would be coming down after the Red Sox reached a $17 million jersey patch deal with MassMutual.

A MassMutual sign now sits atop the Fenway Park video board.

