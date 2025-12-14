‘Feels like 2018 again’: Brown University student who witnessed Parkland massacre shares her anger

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A Brown University sophomore who witnessed the 2018 shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida, says she’s angry to be enduring another campus shooting.

Zoe Weissman told CNN that the first person she called was her mother after a gunman opened fire on the Ivy League campus in Providence on Saturday, killing two people and wounding nine others.

“The first person I called was my mom, which was the same thing that happened at Parkland. Just seeing her go through those emotions all over again makes me feel so bad for her," Weissman explained.

On Feb. 14, 2018, authorities say Nikolas Cruz brought an AR-15 rifle into Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, killing 17 people and wounding 17 others.

“It feels like I’m 12 again. It feels like it’s 2018 again because we’re going through the exact same emotions,” Weissman added.

As of Sunday morning, police said a person of interest had been taken into custody in connection with the shooting at Brown University. Their name hasn’t been released.

Investigators say the shooter opened fire in a first-floor classroom as final exams were being conducted, but they weren’t sure how they got into the building.

Weissman, angered by this latest act of violence, called for federal action to prevent any future tragedy.

“I’m numb, but I’m also angry. I think the sadness will set in when we get all the victims identified and find out who we lost,” Weissman explained. “Right now, I’m just angry that there are kids like me in this country who have had to go through this not once, but twice.”

