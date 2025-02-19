Feds to announce charges against gang linked to murders, shootings, assaults in Massachusetts

BOSTON — The United States Attorney’s Office on Wednesday will announce charges against a transnational criminal organization linked to multiple murders, shootings, and violent assaults in Massachusetts.

Leah B. Foley, who was recently sworn in as the new US Attorney for Massachusetts, is expected to detail charges against alleged Trinitarios gang leaders, members, and associates during an 11 a.m. news conference at the John Joseph Moakley federal courthouse in Boston.

Federal investigators said the group had been operating in Massachusetts.

Essex District Attorney Paul F. Tucker will join Foley at the news conference, along with leaders from Homeland Security Investigations, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Massachusetts State Police.

Additional details on the nature of the violent crimes weren’t immediately available.

