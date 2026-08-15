Fatal shooting under investigation in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. — A fatal shooting that occurred early Saturday morning is under investigation in Holyoke.

At around 2:23 a.m. on Saturday, officers responded to the area of 107 Newton St. following a ShotSpotter activation.

When police arrived, they located a male suffering from a gunshot wound in a business parking lot.

Life-saving measures were initiated on the victim before he was transported by paramedics to Baystate Medical Center. He was later pronounced deceased.

The Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Hampden District Attorney’s Office and the Holyoke Police Department are investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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