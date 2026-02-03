Family-owned Massachusetts company’s confetti is Super Bowl-bound

GARDNER, Mass. — A machine on the floor of the Seaman Paper Company’s Dennecrepe facility in Gardner, Massachusetts, is creating Super Bowl magic.

Giant spools containing sheets of dyed paper will soon be transformed into confetti.

But not just any confetti.

Super Bowl confetti.

This year, they’re hoping it’ll be the Seaman Paper Company’s confetti covering the New England Patriots

“We’ve been making the confetti for over 20 years. We’ve been watching Brady’s legacy in all the years he was here,” Plant manager David Dexter told Boston 25’s Bob Ward. “Now the fact that we’re going back makes it even more awesome. So. I’m excited!”

The process of creating Super Bowl confetti is spread across several facilities.

The paper comes from the Seaman Company’s mill in Baldwinville.

In Gardner, flame-resistant material is added to the paper.

Then it will be shipped to another NFL client, Artistry in Motion, where it will be cut into Lombardi trophy shapes.

The Seaman Paper company is a fourth-generation Massachusetts company, still owned by the Jones family.

Operator John Erickson has been working here for 18 years.

“That’s a lot of Super Bowls,” Boston 25’s Bob Ward remarked to Erickson.

“All six Patriots,” he said. “Unfortunately, we had to make some for the Giants and the Eagles.”

You can find Seaman Paper Company confetti used at places like Disney World and Taylor Swift concerts.

But right now, it’s all about the Super Bowl, and the Patriots.

“It’s really cool,” David Dexter said. “And to have our Patriots back there, that makes it even better.”

