Family identifies boy who drowned in pond near Clinton apartment complex

CLINTON, Mass. — An investigation is underway after a young boy drowned in a pond near an apartment complex in Clinton on Wednesday.

Officers responding to the area of the Clinton Housing Authority’s Harborview Apartments on Lakeside Avenue around 2:30 p.m. found an unresponsive 8-year-old boy in a nearby body of water, according to the Worcester District Attorney’s Office.

Mossy Pond sits adjacent to Lakeside Avenue and the apartments.

The boy, identified by family as Brady Cassidy, was rushed to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Cassidy’s distraught grandmother told Boston 25’s Ryan Breslin that her grandson loved music and the hit children’s show “Paw Patrol.” She described him as a person with autism and non-verbal.

Clinton boy drowning death Brady Cassidy -- Family handout (Brady Cassidy -- Family handout)

Neighborhood resident Castera Seguy watched the water rescue unfold.

“I heard the siren coming around, and then they passed and came over here. Ambulance, police cars, the fire department, they all came around,” Seguy recalled. “I saw the kids on top of the stretcher, coming over here with three people, one on each side, and there was a police officer putting his hand on his stomach and pushing down.”

The DA’s office didn’t share any additional details, calling the boy’s death a “tragic incident.”

State police detectives assigned to the DA’s office are assisting the Clinton Police Department with the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group