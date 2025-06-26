8-year-old boy dies after being found unresponsive in a Clinton pond, DA says

CLINTON, Mass. — A young boy died after being pulled from a pond on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office, officers responded to the area of Lakeside Avenue around 2:30 p.m.

A short time later, officials say an 8-year-old boy was found unresponsive in a nearby body of water.

He was transported to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. The boy’s identity is not being released at this time.

An investigation into what happened remains ongoing by Clinton Police and the Worcester DA’s Office.

No further information was immediately available.

