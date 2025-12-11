Falmouth police officer on administrative leave has been suspended

FALMOUTH, Mass. — A Falmouth police officer who was on paid administrative leave has been suspended by the state.

Kevin Frye Jr, an officer with the Falmouth Police Department, was suspended by the Massachusetts Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) Commission. In the official release, the reason for his suspension has been redacted.

Earlier this month, Frye was arrested over a domestic dispute after he allegedly assaulted and threatened a woman he was previously in a relationship with outside a Wareham bar in October.

Then, on Tuesday, a new report showed that Frye faced additional charges, including harassment and intimidation of a witness.

Frye pleaded not guilty at Barnstable District Court on Tuesday.

Frye’s suspension requires him to surrender his badge, his credentials, and all of his equipment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

